Welshman who copped ugly elbow to the head doesn't know if there was intent from French attacker

The Welsh victim of the ugly elbow that saw French lock Sebastien Vahaamahina get sent off in Wales’s quarter-final win says he still doesn’t know if there was “any intention” in the act of foul play.

Recalling the incident from early in the second half, Welsh flanker Aaron Wainwright said he was trying to make the referee aware that Vahaamahina had him by the throat in the maul.

The 20-19 victory sees Warren Gatland's men through to the final four. Source: Spark Sport RWC

“The referee didn’t seem interested, so he pulled his arm forward and made contact with my jaw with his elbow and tried to get the referee’s attention again,” Wainwright told 1 NEWS.

“The TMO pulled it back so it was dealt with.”

“Didn’t think there was any intention there, I don’t know if there was afterwards either, could have just been a loose arm.”

Sebastien Vahaamahina was sent off for this shocking hit on Aaron Wainwright. Source: Spark Sport RWC

“Obviously wasn’t the best of situations for me.”

The red card proved a pivotal moment in the match with Wales going on to win 20-19 after Ross Moriarty’s 74th minute try.

“I was really happy with the way the boys carried on with the performance from then.”

French lock Sebastien Vahaamahina was sent off in Wales’s quarter-final win after elbowing Welshman Aaron Wainwright at a maul. Source: 1 NEWS
