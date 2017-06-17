 

Welsh quartet rushed into Lions' team as Gatland completely alters squad once more for clash with Chiefs

Warren Gatland has rung in the changes once again for his Lions team to face the Chiefs on Tuesday after last night's impressive win over the Maori All Blacks, with the Welsh quartet called into the squad yesterday all named on the bench.

The British and Irish Lions coach added a little psychological jab back at Shag over his latest comments.
Source: 1 NEWS

Dan Biggar, Greg Laidlaw and Elliot Daly are the only three players from last night's 32-10 win in Rotorua to feature in the team named for the fixture against the Chiefs with all three moving from the bench to the starting line up.

Kristian Dacey, Tomas Francis, Gareth Davies and Cory Hill have all been named on the bench for the game having only joined the squad yesterday - all four featured in Wales' win over Tonga at Eden Park last Friday.

The two other late call-ins, Scots llan Dell and Finn Russell, have also been named on the bench

The new-look team also features a new captain, with Scottish hooker Rory Best named to lead the side.

Gatland said the rotations are about the big picture.

"We are five games into the Tour and there is still a lot to play for. Those involved on Tuesday will be playing not only for themselves in terms of further selection but also for the whole squad," he said.

"We are here to win a Test series and we have brought cover for the replacements bench so we can limit the number of players who need to double up, which is tough to do at this level of rugby.

"We know it is going to be another big challenge against the Chiefs who have won the Super Rugby title twice in the last five years."

British and Irish Lions: Liam Williams, Jack Nowell, Jared Payne, Robbie Henshaw, Elliot Daly, Dan Biggar, Greig Laidlaw, CJ Stander, Justin Tipuric, James Haskell, Courtney Lawes, Iain Henderson, Dan Cole, Rory Best (captain), Joe Marler.

Reserves: Kristian Dacey, Allan Dell, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones, Gareth Davies, Finn Russell, Tommy Seymour.

