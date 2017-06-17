Welsh quartet confirmed for Lions call-up as Hansen predicts more to come

Four Welsh players will come in to bolster the British and Irish Lions side as the first Test against the All Blacks next Saturday looms.

Kristian Dacey, Tomas Francis, Gareth Davies and Cory Hill have all been confirmed this afternoon to link up with the squad.

The four are already in New Zealand and all featured in Wales' 24-6 win over Tonga at Eden Park last night.

In a statement this afternoon, Lions coach Warren Gatland said it was part of the process.

"We have said all along that we need to give ourselves the best chance of winning the Test series and that could potentially involve calling up players," he said.

"Bringing in these players from an identical time zone, who can hit the ground running and step straight in rather than having to adjust following long-haul travel will help us manage players before the first Test, give us quality training numbers to prepare properly as well as offering us options for selection for the Chiefs match."

The Lions have already lost fullback Stuart Hogg to injury while England duo Courtney Lawes and Owen Farrell are both under injury clouds.

When All Blacks coach Steve Hansen was asked about possible new Lions arriving at the All Blacks' media conference this morning, he was adamant that Gatland had called in extra players.

"You've got to get a visa to get into the country if you're not already here," Hansen said.

"Once they get those they'll probably arrive I'd say."

Any additional replacements would allow Gatland to possibly have 46 players, effectively allowing him to choose two separate match-day squads.