Welsh quartet brought in to bolster Lions side with Steve Hansen guessing more are to come

Four Welsh players will come in to bolster the British and Irish Lions side as the first Test against the All Blacks next Saturday looms.

The All Blacks coach has suggested that Warren Gatland is calling in the cavalry ahead of the Test series.
1 NEWS understands that Welsh quartet Kristian Dacey, Tomas Francis, Gareth Davies and Cory Hill will link up with the squad.

The four are already in New Zealand and all featured in Wales' 24-6 win over Tonga at Eden Park last night.

The Lions have already lost fullback Stuart Hogg to injury while England duo Courtney Lawes and Owen Farrell are both under injury clouds.

When All Blacks coach Steve Hansen was asked about possible new Lions arriving, at the All Blacks' media conference this morning, he was adamant that Gatland had called in extra players.

"You've got to get a visa to get into the country if you're not already here," Hansen said.

"Once they get those they'll probably arrive I'd say."

Any additional replacements would allow Gatland to possibly have 46 players, effectively allowing him to choose two separate match-day squads.

Any possible call-up's will have no bearing on the Lions' match-day squad named to take on the Maori All Blacks in Rotorua tonight.

