Wellington teen's sublime solo try helps Lions hammer Waikato

Wellington have produced a stunning second half blitz, claiming a 34-10 win over Waikato in the Mitre 10 Cup in Hamilton today.

Thomas Umaga-Jensen starred in the 34-10 victory over the Mooloos in Hamilton in the Mitre 10 Cup.
As a mostly scoreless first half wound to a close, Wellington struck first as Sam Lousi crossed over to score for the visitors, before Bailyn Sullivan levelled things up for the hosts, seeing a 10-all halftime score.

The visitors' were left scrambling on defence, as young hooker Asafo Aumua was sent to the bin for a no arms tackle just 10 minutes into the match.

However, while the first half may have been lacking, the second spell saw the Lions roar into life, running in four tries whilst keeping their opponents scoreless.

Daniel Kirkpatrick grabbed the first of the second half, with Mateaki Kafatolu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen and Alex Fidow all going over to help Wellington seal a more than comfortable win.

The win sees Wellington top of the Mitre 10 Cup Championship standings, with six wins from seven matches played so far this season.

