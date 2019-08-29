Wellington snatch win over Counties Manukau with last-gasp try in the 82nd minute

Wellington have snatched a 29-22 win over Counties Manukau with a try in the 82nd minute.

With scores locked up and the clock ticking over 80 minutes, Wellington had a scrum just inside their own territory.

The Lions spread the ball to the left where winger Ben Lam managed to get through the Counties’ defensive line before popping a ball to Du'Plessis Kirifi.

The openside flanker passing himself before backing up to take the final pass and score.