Wellington snatch win over Counties Manukau with last-gasp try in the 82nd minute

Wellington have snatched a 29-22 win over Counties Manukau with a try in the 82nd minute.

With scores locked up and the clock ticking over 80 minutes, Wellington had a scrum just inside their own territory.

The Lions spread the ball to the left where winger Ben Lam managed to get through the Counties’ defensive line before popping a ball to Du'Plessis Kirifi.

The openside flanker passing himself before backing up to take the final pass and score.

The last-gasp try saw the Lions secure the Jonah Tali Lomu Memorial Trophy which is played for by the two unions.

The match winning try started with a Lions scrum inside Wellington territory. Source: SKY
