Wellington Sevens has 'run its course' - Martin Snedden critical of annual event

The Wellington Sevens tournament has reached the end of its life cycle, according to Martin Snedden, one of the administrators behind the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams scores his first international sevens try in Day 1 of the HSBC World Sevens Series in Wellington. Source: Photosport

With this year's edition of the annual Wellington event expected to record the lowest tournament in the event's history, Snedded spoke about the writing being on the wall for what was once one of New Zealand's premier sporting events.

"History will judge the Wellington Sevens down the track as being an amazing success story, but what's really apparent now is that it's probably run its course," Snedden told Fairfax.

"I think, straight after this event, they need to take a step back again and say, 'OK let's just have a really hard think again' about whether they continue down the track they're going for the next two years or they consider other possibilities."

Ticket sales for the 18th installment of the tournament have stalled, with only 15,000 fans expected, despite the 34,500 capacity of Westpac Stadium, yet Snedden remains optimistic about taking the event elsewhere in New Zealand.