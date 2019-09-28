TODAY |

Wellington run in eight tries in Mitre 10 Cup thriller against Northland

Wellington have moved a step closer to the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership semi-finals, picking up their sixth victory in a row with a 57-36 win over Northland at Westpac Stadium.

The hosts ran in an impressive eight tries, the Taniwha scoring five of their own in an end-to-end attacking masterclass between the two sides.

First half tries to Vince Aso and a double for Du'Plessis Kirifi saw Wellington hold a 22-15 lead at halftime, before a second half to remember.

Five more tries to Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Wes Goosen and a double for replacement Pepesana Patafilo completed the rout for the high flying hosts.

Aorangi Stokes (two), Paddy-Joe Atkins, Jonty Rae and Jack Debreczeni all scored for Northland.

The win sees Wellington solidify their hold of second place in the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership, seven points behind runaway leaders Tasman.

