Wellington run in eight tries in Mitre 10 Cup thriller against Northland

Wellington have moved a step closer to the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership semi-finals, picking up their sixth victory in a row with a 57-36 win over Northland at Westpac Stadium.

The hosts ran in an impressive eight tries, the Taniwha scoring five of their own in an end-to-end attacking masterclass between the two sides.

First half tries to Vince Aso and a double for Du'Plessis Kirifi saw Wellington hold a 22-15 lead at halftime, before a second half to remember.

Five more tries to Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Wes Goosen and a double for replacement Pepesana Patafilo completed the rout for the high flying hosts.

Aorangi Stokes (two), Paddy-Joe Atkins, Jonty Rae and Jack Debreczeni all scored for Northland.