Wellington rugby player notches up incredible 500th appearance for club

A stalwart of Wellington club rugby has achieved a remarkable feat, taking to the field for his 500th game for his club.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jason Judd has been playing for 50 consecutive seasons, and turned out for Wellington Axemen today in Hataitai.

"It's a lot more attention than I'm used to this weekend," the evergreen halfback said.

"But it's pretty cool, it's exciting to see a few old faces and friends from years gone by coming along to help celebrate."

Judd said he has thought about hanging up his boots, but at the moment he wouldn't have it any other way.