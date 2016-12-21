Wellington Rugby accepts 'major overhaul' recommendations from independent review of Losi Filipo case

The Wellington Rugby Union have accepted the findings of an independent review that found the organisation had a male dominated view on managing off-field misconduct over the Losi Filipo case.

Dame Margaret Bazley released a review earlier today of how the union handled the young player, criticising it for a lack of documents governing behaviour expectations - an opinion WRFU chairman Iain Potter said was the starting point for improving rugby's contribution to the wider community.

"We are heartened that the review has confirmed some of the good work rugby does in helping young people become better members of society, but clearly we still have work to do," he said.

"Change like this will not happen overnight, but we acknowledge that it must happen. We must do better in the future."

Dame Bazley praised the union for managing a "difficult situation... as well as could be expected".

However, the review found policies, processes and documents used for dealing with off-field misconduct were inconsistent and out-dated.

"The documents governing misconduct do not reflect public expectations and need a major overhaul. They fall short of today's standards," she said.

She has made six recommendations, including the union embarking on a 10-year plan to bring the union's cultural norms up to the expectation of modern standards.

She also compared New Zealand's rugby culture to that of the police a decade ago, saying it was "dominated" by men.

The Losi Filipo case

In August, 18-year-old Filipo was discharged without conviction after pleading guilty in Wellington District Court to assaulting four people, including two women, last year.

His discharge led to a public outcry and his Wellington Lions contract being terminated by mutual consent.

After police were given leave to appeal against the court decision, Filipo was sentenced in November to nine months' supervision.

At the time of Dame Margaret's appointment, Wellington Rugby said her review would look at the union's processes and protocols regarding player recruitment.

It would also consider the management and monitoring of player behaviour, particularly those contracted while still at school, as Filipo was.