Wellington post half-century in clinical demolition of Counties Manukau

Wellington have devoured the Counties Manukau Steelers today in a clinical 53-20 rort in Pukekohe, with the Lions amassing 42 points in the second half alone.

Despite the blowout score, the first-half was an even contest with sides scoring one try a piece.

It was, in fact, the Steelers who held a 13-11 lead at half-time, with two successful penalty goals from Jason Robertson proving the difference.

Counties wasted no time as play resumed, with Robertson again featuring, converting his own try in the 41st minute, extending the Steelers lead to 20-11.

Robertson's heroics were the last time Counties would feature on the scoreboard however, with Wellington going on to score a whopping six unanswered tries in the second half, all successfully converted, as they suffocated a struggling Steelers side.

Two tries came by way of intercept with Wes Goosen and Vaea Fifita rushing up on the Steelers line

Fifita would also go on to score again in the 80th minute, bringing up Wellington's 50 points as the siren sounded.

Wellington's win sees another successful defence of the Jonah Tali Lomu Memorial Trophy.

The trophy, named after the legendary All Black winger who who represented both provinces during his domestic playing days, is contested each time the two sides meet.