Wellington overpower Auckland for impressive Mitre 10 Cup win

Wellington have strengthened their grip on second place in the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership, taking a 34-15 victory over Auckland at Eden Park.

Sitting 12 points behind leaders Tasman, Wellington were out to try and close the gap on the Mako, and got off to the perfect start with midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen opening the scoring before 60 seconds had passed.

Auckland would strike back though, hooker Leni Apisai forcing his way over for a try as the two sides continued to trade blows.

Wellington fullback Billy Proctor showed why he's one of the highest regarded prospects in New Zealand rugby, scoring after a dummy to slip right through the Auckland defence.

Auckland hit back before the break, halfback Jonathan Ruru scoring on the half hour, the hosts taking a 15-14 lead into halftime.

The second half though, would belong entirely to Wellington, scoring 20 points and conceding none.

Flanker Mateaki Kafatolu finished off a sublime team move, scoring in the corner after a cross field kick allowed Wes Goosen to find support inside him.

Proctor would finish proceeding with his second of the night, again slipping through the Auckland defence to secure a bonus point.

The win sees Wellington open up a healthy six-point lead over third placed Canterbury, increasing their chances of a home semi-final.