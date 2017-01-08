Wellington Lions announce Chris Gibbes as new coach

Wellington Lions have announced today that former Waikato coach Chris Gibbes will be the head coach for the NPC side for the next three years.

Chris Gibbes. Source: Photosport

The 43-year-old is heading home to New Zealand after four successful years as the forwards coach at top Welsh club Ospreys.

"I've been away from home for nearly four years now, so when this exciting opportunity came up it seemed like the right time for me. It was too good to turn down," said Gibbes.

"Wellington are a province with a proud history and real ambition for the future, combined with excellent facilities and the squad depth needed to be successful, including some great young talent. That's an exciting mix."

Gibbes has an impressive coaching resume that stretches back to 2002.

He became Waikato's assistant coach in 2008 and became head coach the following year, leading the Mooloo Men to back to back national provincial championship finals in 2010 and 2011 before bringing the Ranfurly Shield back to Hamilton in 2012.