Wellington hold off Canterbury fightback to reach Mitre 10 Cup Premiership final

Wellington will face unbeaten Tasman in the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership final next weekend after beating Canterbury 30-19 at Westpac Stadium tonight.

With both teams coming into the match hoping for the chance to face Tasman for the title next week, it was the home side that opened the scoring, Wellington taking a 3-0 lead through the boot of Jackson Garden-Bachop.

Wellington were hit with an injury to Peter Umaga-Jensen midway through the first-half, before scoring the first try of the match three minutes later through Trent Renata.

Garden-Bachop's conversion pushing the lead out to 10-0, before another try to James Blackwell gave Wellington the advantage before the break, another successful kick seeing the scores at 17-0 in favour of the hosts.

Halftime couldn't come quick enough for Canterbury, only to concede once again after the break, this time Ben Lam scoring for Wellington.

At 24-0 up though, Wellington would wobble and allow Canterbury back into the contest, Luke Whitelock going over for the first points to the red and blacks.

Another penalty to Garden-Bachop pushed the scores out to 27-5, only to see Canterbury mount an incredible fightback.

Shilo Klein would grab two second half tries, seeing the scores at 27-19, Canterbury looking to pull off an incredible come from behind win.

However, Wellington's defence would regain their composure, managing to hold out for the remainder of the second half, a drop goal to Garden-Bachop seeing the Lions through to next weekend's final.

Source: SKY
