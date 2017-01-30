Wellington a 'ghost town' - Sir Gordon Tietjens slams Sevens weekend

Former All Blacks Sevens coach Sir Gordon Tietjens has taken aim at tournament organisers after another abysmal turnout for the annual Wellington Sevens event.

Returning to New Zealand for the first time as the new coach of Samoa, Tietjens lamented the poor atmosphere at Wellington's Westpac Stadium.

It is estimated only 10,000 spectators attended the first day of the tournament, a starc contrast to previous years where tickets sold out in minutes.

"If you talk about Wellington, it's just like a ghost town, it's terrible, the atmosphere here is just a shocker," Tietjens told Radio New Zealand.

"I'm not saying that to be disrespectful - I think it's a well-run tournament and always has been - there's just not the people here."

Things didn't improve on the second day of play either, with stand-in New Zealand coach Scott Waldrom echoing Tietjens's comments.

"It definitely didn't feel like home town support," Waldrom said after his side's 26-10 quarter-final defeat to Fiji.