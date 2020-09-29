TODAY |

Wellington-born Wallaby doing 'everything I can' to get chance to play in front of family in Bledisloe Test

Source:  1 NEWS

For Jordan Uelese, a selection next week to play against the All Blacks in Wellington would be about more than a Wallabies cap.

Wellington-born Wallabies hooker Jordan Uelese admits the game would feel like a home match for him. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The Wallabies have begun training for next week’s Bledisloe clash after completing three days of quarantine at a Christchurch hotel, and Uelese is looking to put his best foot forward from the get-go.

“I’ll be doing everything I can in my power to put my name up for selection,” he told 1 NEWS.

The hooker’s drive comes from the fact Wellington is where Uelese was born and his rugby career started at Oriental Rongotai. 

Add to that the pain of not seeing any family in nearly four months and Uelese has more motivation than ever to earn a yellow jersey.

“I haven’t seen a family member or touched someone from my bloodline in such a long time,” Uelese said.

“But my brothers still lives [in Wellington] and my dad's older siblings too so a lot of family - I guess you could say it’s a home game for me if I do get that the nod."

Uelese and his family moved to Melbourne when he was 11 and he’s since gone on to carve a career for Australia, including four Test caps.

But Test Cap No.5 could be the most special so far.

“That would be really special, first time playing in Wellington since I left in my school days.”

