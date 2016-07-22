 

Wellington 19-year-old rugby player in induced coma after 'tragic accident' during game

A 19-year-old rugby player is in an induced coma at Wellington Hospital following a "serious incident" during a rugby match on Saturday.

Wellington rugby said in a statement today the Wellington Football Club Colts player suffered a head injury and while no single incident has been identified as the cause, witnesses reported the 19-year-old was involved in a collision during the first half of the match.

The incident occurred at Ngati Toa Domain on Saturday.

"The organisation's main focus at this time is providing support to the player’s family, his club, and the wider rugby community affected by this tragic event," Wellington Rugby CEO Steve Rogers said.

"What we do know is the player was removed from the field late in the match after teammates noticed he was displaying worrying symptoms during a stoppage in play.

"Shortly after leaving the field his condition deteriorated rapidly and ambulance officers already at the ground attended to the player. He was taken to Wellington Hospital where he underwent brain surgery on Saturday night.

"Since then he has remained in a critical condition."

The family of the player said in a statement what happened was simply a "tragic accident".

"He was doing what he loved, enjoying the game he has played since he was seven-years-old. What happened was nothing more than an accident," they said.

"Family and friends are with him at his bedside at Wellington Hospital and they want to express their thanks for the wonderful care he has received from the paramedics, rugby supporters at Ngati Toa Domain, and from the amazing staff at Wellington Hospital."

There are no allegations of foul play over the incident.
 

