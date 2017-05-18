Wellington 19-year-old rugby player with a dream of becoming a police dog handler dies after suffering serious injury during match

A 19-year-old Wellington rugby player has died after suffering a head injury during a club match on Saturday.

Daniel Baldwin died in Wellington Hospital. Source: Stuff

Daniel Baldwin, a Wellington Football Club member, had been in a coma after having brain surgery at Wellington Hospital following an incident during a colts grade game at Ngati Toa Domain in Porirua.

A statement issued today on behalf of the family read that Daniel's "family and friends are today mourning the loss of a young man with an enormous zest for life, who had his future mapped out".

An inquiry into the events that led up to what happened on Saturday has begun. On Tuesday, Wellington Football Club said that no single incident had been idenfified as the cause of Daniel's injury.

"Witnesses have reported the player was involved in a collision during the first half of the match. There are no allegations of foul play."

Daniel was removed from the field late in the match after teammates noticed he was displaying "worrying symptoms".

His condition deteriorated rapidly and was taken to hospital where he underwent brain surgery. He passed away last night.

His father, Len, mother, Eva, brothers Stefan and Markus, and girlfriend Lucy, along with many family and friends have been at his bedside throughout.

Len Baldwin said his family were "remembering the larger than life young man, with a strong moral compass, who embraced life in everything he did".

"To all of us he was always ‘Dan, the man with the plan’, he even called himself that," he said.



"Daniel loved dogs and had planned to become a New Zealand Police dog handler.

"He had done all the preparatory work, and was at Victoria University in the second year of a degree “tailor-made” for his future career path – psychology, statistics and criminology.



"An active sportsman, from rugby and skiing, to having attained a black belt in karate, Daniel was always challenging himself to be the best he could.

"He wasn't the star on the rugby field, but he was the good, hard-working, committed, loyal team player. He loved the game."

"His attention to detail was incredible"

The family's statement said how, while at university, Daniel had worked at Ortega Fish Shack and had upgraded his "kitchen assistant" job description to "Executive Kitchen Porter" or "EKP" on a label taped to his uniform.

"He took so much pride in doing a job well and his attention to detail was incredible, no matter how small the job," his father said.

"He would have been devastated to have let people down by not being able to do his shift Saturday night, he was so conscientious.



"Daniel was a teenager who loved having fun with his girlfriend Lucy and his mates, but he also loved being at home with his parents and brothers.

"He was very proud of his mum Eva's Swedish heritage, and learnt to speak the language, conversing with his mum and grandmother."

The family statement said that "the Baldwins are now coming to terms with the tragic accident that has taken Daniel from them physically".



"The family greatly appreciate all of the love, care and support they and Daniel have received over the past week," they said.