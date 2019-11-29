TODAY |

'We'll still be the Crusaders' - Scott Barrett backs decision to change Super Rugby champions' logo

Source:  1 NEWS

The Crusaders' decision to change their club logo was the correct call, new captain Scott Barrett says.

Colin Mansbridge said the club believes their new logo and identity reflects the important role they play in their community. Source: 1 NEWS

Following the March 15 shootings that left 51 dead earlier this year, the Crusaders came under pressure to change the branding of their club heading into the 2020 season and beyond.

A full review into the Crusaders' branding, which was launched in June, looked at a wide range of topics including the club's identity and the possibility of changing the team's name, along with finding a replacement for the old logo which featured a medieval knight brandishing a sword which critics said had connections to the Crusades - a series of religious wars that pitted Christians against Muslims.

The old logo of a sword-wielding knight has been removed, and a new Māori-themed logo will be introduced.

Speaking to the Herald, new captain Barrett, who takes over from Sam Whitelock next season, gave the new logo his seal of approval.

Barrett takes the reigns of the Super Rugby champions in Sam Whitelock's absence. Source: 1 NEWS

"There was a long review process given the events that had happened and I think the correct decision was made," Barrett said.

"We'll still be the Crusaders and that's the main thing. Initially I was a little bit taken back (by the new logo), but I think it's great for us to move forward.

"It's the new Crusaders."

Barrett will lead the Crusaders in their charge for a fourth successive title, having claimed Super Rugby from 2017-2019.

Rugby
Crusaders
