'We'll see what happens' - Nehe Milner-Skudder hoping for All Blacks nod after Hurricanes return

Hurricanes flyer Nehe Milner-Skudder has every chance of being named in the All Blacks squad for this month's Lions series after making his return from a broken foot in Saturday's physical win over the Western Force.

The 26-year-old Milner-Skudder played 25 minutes on the wing in Perth, in what was his first outing since the Canes' defeat to the Chiefs in early March.

Two tries to in-form second-five Ngani Laumape, as well as five-pointers to Loni Uhila, Leni Apisai, Vince Aso and TJ Perenara, ultimately gave his side a 34-12 win.

Milner-Skudder was a protagonist from the right edge in the All Blacks' 2015 World Cup victory but shoulder, hamstring and foot injuries have limited his game time since.

Nevertheless, the Manawatu native said All Blacks selectors were still keeping in regular touch with him - and wouldn't rule out a late surge for the black jumper.

With Ben Smith - should he overcome concussion - nailed-on for a fullback role, Milner-Skudder is likely to compete with Waisake Naholo and Israel Dagg for a right wing spot.

Powerhouse Julian Savea, meanwhile, is a near certainty on the left.

"I would've liked to play a few more games for the Hurricanes but with injuries, these things happen - we'll see what happens (on Thursday, at the All Blacks' team naming) and go from there," Milner-Skudder told reporters.

"I've just had check-ins with (selectors), to see how the foot's going and the rehab.

"It's somewhat comforting to know I'm still on the radar."

Milner-Skudder said, despite his three months away from the field, he wasn't feeling too much post-match fatigue and pulled up well on Sunday morning.

It was only a matter of time - and minutes on the paddock - until he was back to his fleet-footed best, whether at fullback or on the right wing.

"I was just a bit of a spectator out wide - the lungs weren't feeling it too much, most of the boys in the middle were doing the work," Milner-Skudder said.