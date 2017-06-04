 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'We'll see what happens' - Nehe Milner-Skudder hoping for All Blacks nod after Hurricanes return

share

Source:

NZN

Hurricanes flyer Nehe Milner-Skudder has every chance of being named in the All Blacks squad for this month's Lions series after making his return from a broken foot in Saturday's physical win over the Western Force.

Milner-Skudder made his Super Rugby return igniting a stunning Hurricanes try against the Force in Perth.
Source: SKY

The 26-year-old Milner-Skudder played 25 minutes on the wing in Perth, in what was his first outing since the Canes' defeat to the Chiefs in early March.

Two tries to in-form second-five Ngani Laumape, as well as five-pointers to Loni Uhila, Leni Apisai, Vince Aso and TJ Perenara, ultimately gave his side a 34-12 win.

Milner-Skudder was a protagonist from the right edge in the All Blacks' 2015 World Cup victory but shoulder, hamstring and foot injuries have limited his game time since.

Nevertheless, the Manawatu native said All Blacks selectors were still keeping in regular touch with him - and wouldn't rule out a late surge for the black jumper.

With Ben Smith - should he overcome concussion - nailed-on for a fullback role, Milner-Skudder is likely to compete with Waisake Naholo and Israel Dagg for a right wing spot.

Powerhouse Julian Savea, meanwhile, is a near certainty on the left.

"I would've liked to play a few more games for the Hurricanes but with injuries, these things happen - we'll see what happens (on Thursday, at the All Blacks' team naming) and go from there," Milner-Skudder told reporters.

"I've just had check-ins with (selectors), to see how the foot's going and the rehab.

"It's somewhat comforting to know I'm still on the radar."

Milner-Skudder said, despite his three months away from the field, he wasn't feeling too much post-match fatigue and pulled up well on Sunday morning.

It was only a matter of time - and minutes on the paddock - until he was back to his fleet-footed best, whether at fullback or on the right wing.

"I was just a bit of a spectator out wide - the lungs weren't feeling it too much, most of the boys in the middle were doing the work," Milner-Skudder said.

"I've been working bloody hard doing (my) rehabilitation and conditioning, but that's sort of not the same as playing - hopefully it doesn't take too long."

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
Milner-Skudder made his Super Rugby return igniting a stunning Hurricanes try against the Force in Perth.

Watch: Guess who's back? Nehe Milner-Skudder shreds the Force with dancing feet as Canes score stunner in blowout

00:30
2
Moments after setting up Vince Aso the Canes skipper got in on the scoring cartwheeling over the try-line in the 69th minute.

Watch: Hurricanes star TJ Perenara toys with Force, pulls out ridiculous backyard footy skills in Canes blowout

00:29
3
Alun Wyn Jones may have over 100 caps for Wales, but the Lions' lock was no match for Andrew Makalio.

Watch: Welcome to New Zealand! Lions lock flattened in monster tackle by Provincial Barbarians hooker

00:30
4
The former Warriors utility had a rough debut as the Dragons beat the Tigers 16-12 in Sydney.

New club, same Tui Lolohea as terrible defensive read allows easy Dragons try


00:31
5
Bryn Gatland with his Dad Warren Gatland. Provincial Barbarians v British and Irish Lions. Rugby Union. Whangarei, New Zealand. Saturday 3 June 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'A special day for us as a family' - Father 1, Son 0 as Warren Gatland's Lions claim opening victory

00:46
The UK man claims to have witnessed three Muslim men brutally stabbing people in a Borough Market pub.

LIVE: Nine people killed including three attackers who were shot dead by police and 30 people injured in 'terrorist incident'

1 NEWS brings you the latest on the London Bridge incident, after reports of a speeding van ploughing into pedestrians.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ