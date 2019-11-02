TODAY |

'We'll make a new team' - Eddie Jones out to rebuild England after RWC defeat

AAP
Eddie Jones has responded to England's World Cup final defeat by South Africa by admitting the current team is "finished".

And in a sign of his commitment to his contract with England and not pursuing other opportunities, such as with the Wallabies, Jones is already planning for England's future.

A 32-12 rout in Yokohama on Saturday crushed the nation's hopes of lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy for the second time after expectations had been raised by emphatic victories over Australia and New Zealand in the previous rounds.

England's Joe Marler removes his runners up medal after the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. Source: Getty

Jones is contracted to remain England head coach until 2021 and the Rugby Football Union is expected to offer fresh terms that will take him to the next World Cup in France.

But a number of the 31-man squad taken to Japan are to be jettisoned for next year's Six Nations as Jones begins rebuilding for the next assault on the global stage.

South Africa winger Makazole Mapimpi set up and then finished off one of the great Rugby World Cup final tries. Source: Spark Sport RWC

"I tell you what happens to teams - they evolve," Jones said.

"Some guys will lose desire, some guys will lose fitness, some guys will get injuries, and there'll be young guys come through. So this team is finished now.

"There will be a new team made - we'll make a new team for the Six Nations and that new team for the Six Nations will be the basis of going to the next World Cup.

"And I'll have them for the first two years. And you're so lucky because you've got me for another two years."

Thousands packed pubs across England and our Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua was in the thick of it. Source: 1 NEWS
