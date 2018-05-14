 

'We'll have to keep cheating' - Hurricanes assistant John Plumtree cheekily responds to Aussie gripes following weekend Super Rugby controversy

Hurricanes assistant John Plumtree responded with a cheeky remark to the criticism from across the Tasman from former Wallabies players, after a number of controversial decisions in Super Rugby over the weekend.

John Plumtree said NZ sides are always accused of cheating when they are winning.
Source: 1 NEWS

Plumtree said he hadn't noticed the talk from rivals Australia following New Zealand's dominant display in the Super Rugby competition over the weekend.

"I don't know, I don't really take much notice of that kind of talk to be honest," said Plumtree.

"I think Kiwis have always been accused of cheating when we're winning, so I guess we'll have to keep cheating."

Former Wallaby Stephen Hoiles said Australian players need to "cheat better" following the Waratahs' loss to the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday night.

"The reality is, we've got to start cheating better," said Hoiles.

"That's what we as Aussies need to do. We need to start running players off the ball. We have to be a little bit craftier off the ball, that's what Australian rugby needs to do. We can't let the referee make all these decisions."

The Crusaders defeated the Waratahs 31-29 with officials missing All Blacks prop Joe Moody's strike to Kurtley Beale's face when his side made a dramatic comeback after being down 29-0 in the first half.

Moody was today handed a two match ban for the foul play.

Hurricanes

