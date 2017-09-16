'Well go there son don't be frightened' - Hansen gives reporter stick, praises Beauden Barrett's performance

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had reporters in stiches after another zinger response to Beauden Barrett's performance in the black jersey, after his side thumped the Springboks 57-0 in Albany last night.

Hansen was asked by a reporter in the post-match press conference what he thought about Barrett's overall game against South Africa.

"Are you talking about his (Barrett) kicking? Well go there son don't be frightened," said Hansen.

"He went pretty good, didn't he?"