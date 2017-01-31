 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'We'll do our talking on the field' - Dave Rennie hushes rumours of Chiefs' continued off-field dramas, aims for big Tens tournament

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Chiefs coach Dave Rennie has quickly shut down talks about his side's off-field dramas, saying his team has "moved on" to focus on the upcoming Brisbane Global Tens tournament.

Dave Rennie said his players are focussed on playing footy and are raring to go in their pre-season match against the Bulls next Thursday.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Chiefs took criticism in January after players were accused of inappropriate comments towards parking wardens near a public training ground in Hamilton, after receiving parking tickets. They have denied these allegations.

"We are very focused on getting all the little things right and we've been putting a lot of time into our footy so that's what we are keen to talk about," said Rennie.

"Obviously we don't believe that the way things have been reported have been that accurate, look in the end we have moved on.

"We are pretty resolute within our group and we'll do our talking on the field."

The issues come after a turbulent year for The Chiefs, when the Waikato franchise came under fire in late July for their team's 'Mad Monday' end of year celebrations.

Players were accused of swearing at a stripper and touching her, despite requests not to at Okoroire hot pools near Matamata.

However, Rennie is moving forward with his side by fixating their attention on the upcoming inaugural Tens tournament in Brisbane.

Rennie said all his players, including his All Blacks, will be travelling to Queensland despite confirming he wouldn't field any of his New Zealand representatives.

"All of our guys are coming to Brisbane, we have got a game against the Bulls on Thursday (next week).

"We head over on Sunday, so we'll have the full squad there including our All Blacks boys who have just come back in but none of them are available for the Tens."

Related

Chiefs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
"She's been there when I had no titles." Roger Federer pays tribute to wife as footage of touching exchange surfaces online.

Watch: Heartwarming video shows Fed-Express surprised by wife Mirka in tunnel after beating Nadal in Australian Open final


00:59
2
Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

New Zealand Super Rugby teams name Tens squads with All Blacks past and present sneaking in

01:44
3
The former All Black is back home after his first season in Japan, and joked with media about his mates following in his footsteps.

Cory Jane reluctant to buy into rumours around Dagg: 'Na, I don't know what Izzy's doing'

01:43
4
The former Black Cap believes the streaker deserved a monetary fine "in the spirit of things".

Dion Nash: Lifetime ban from Eden Park seems 'pretty heavy-handed'

00:34
5
Nash, a former Black Cap, says the man's antics yesterday were a bit of "harmless fun".

'Harmless fun' - former Black Cap Dion Nash labels Eden Park's lifetime ban for streaker 'crazy'

03:59

NZ embassy 'working urgently' to clarify travel rights of dual citizens under Trump's border ban

Murray McCully says our embassy officials in the US are still trying to clarify the situation.

00:50
Dave Rennie said his players are focussed on playing footy and are raring to go in their pre-season match against the Bulls next Thursday.

'We'll do our talking on the field' - Dave Rennie hushes rumours of Chiefs' continued off-field dramas, aims for big Tens tournament

Dave Rennie quickly shut down talk about his side's off-field dramas today.

00:34
Nash, a former Black Cap, says the man's antics yesterday were a bit of "harmless fun".

'Harmless fun' - former Black Cap Dion Nash labels Eden Park's lifetime ban for streaker 'crazy'

Nash says a fine is more in order for man responsible for yesterday's antics.


03:59

Jehan Casinader: Not enough to say 'Yeah, nah' to Muslim ban

The New Zealand Government barely let out a whimper over Donald Trump's policy, writes our columnist.


03:59

'What are we scared of?' - Jack Tame puts PM Bill English on the spot over his stance on Trump's travel ban

Mr English passed today on the chance to say if he was "disgusted" about Trump's controversial policy.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ