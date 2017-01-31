'We'll do our talking on the field' - Dave Rennie hushes rumours of Chiefs' continued off-field dramas, aims for big Tens tournament

Chiefs coach Dave Rennie has quickly shut down talks about his side's off-field dramas, saying his team has "moved on" to focus on the upcoming Brisbane Global Tens tournament.

The Chiefs took criticism in January after players were accused of inappropriate comments towards parking wardens near a public training ground in Hamilton, after receiving parking tickets. They have denied these allegations.

"We are very focused on getting all the little things right and we've been putting a lot of time into our footy so that's what we are keen to talk about," said Rennie.

"Obviously we don't believe that the way things have been reported have been that accurate, look in the end we have moved on.

"We are pretty resolute within our group and we'll do our talking on the field."

The issues come after a turbulent year for The Chiefs, when the Waikato franchise came under fire in late July for their team's 'Mad Monday' end of year celebrations.

Players were accused of swearing at a stripper and touching her, despite requests not to at Okoroire hot pools near Matamata.

However, Rennie is moving forward with his side by fixating their attention on the upcoming inaugural Tens tournament in Brisbane.

Rennie said all his players, including his All Blacks, will be travelling to Queensland despite confirming he wouldn't field any of his New Zealand representatives.

"All of our guys are coming to Brisbane, we have got a game against the Bulls on Thursday (next week).