 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'Welcome back to Test match footy' - Aaron Smith reflects after first All Blacks match of 2018

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith spoke about his side's return to Test rugby, coming away with a 52-11 victory over France in their first match of the year at Eden Park.

The All Blacks came away with a resounding 52-11 win at Eden Park.
Source: 1 NEWS

After a poor first half that saw the All Blacks trail 11-8 at halftime, Hansen's men exploded into life in the second spell, with 44 unanswered points as France had no answer.

Speaking to media after the match, Smith said that the victory was what his side needed to begin 2018.

"It was very tough, it was a good welcome back to Test match footy," he said.

"They capitalised on early mistakes and were able to score, you kind of thought 'here we go', but it's an 80 minute game.

"We were a bit slow to get set in that first 40, and there were plenty of opportunities but we just weren't able to take them.

"They were very good at slowing down out ball, and that French flair was coming out, I think we were quite lucky to keep them to one try."
 

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:48
1
Karl Tu'inukuafe made his first All Blacks appearance in the 52-11 victory over France.

Watch: All Blacks debutant dedicates Test debut to grandparents - 'I know they're looking down on me'

00:14
2
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

00:56
3
The All Blacks' second-five scored the try of the match in the 52-11 win at Eden Park.

'I probably should have passed to TJ!' - Ngani Laumape on his colossal try against France

00:15
4
The All Blacks' second-five was unstoppable in the Eden Park masterclass.

Watch: Ngani Laumape produces phenomenal bump-off to score against France

01:06
5
Barrett shone as the All Blacks swept France 52-11 at Eden Park.

Watch: All Blacks rave over Beauden Barrett's performance against France - 'He owns the team'

National's Dan Bidois wins Northcote by-election, voted to become New Zealand's newest MP

Mr Bidois will replace former National MP Jonathan Coleman.


00:14
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.

00:15
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

00:20
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 