'Welcome back to Test match footy' - Aaron Smith reflects after first All Blacks match of 2018

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith spoke about his side's return to Test rugby, coming away with a 52-11 victory over France in their first match of the year at Eden Park.

After a poor first half that saw the All Blacks trail 11-8 at halftime, Hansen's men exploded into life in the second spell, with 44 unanswered points as France had no answer.

Speaking to media after the match, Smith said that the victory was what his side needed to begin 2018.

"It was very tough, it was a good welcome back to Test match footy," he said.

"They capitalised on early mistakes and were able to score, you kind of thought 'here we go', but it's an 80 minute game.

"We were a bit slow to get set in that first 40, and there were plenty of opportunities but we just weren't able to take them.