'We'd like him to play 10' – Steve Hansen hints at Damian McKenzie shifting to first-five

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has dropped the biggest hint yet as to the playing future of Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie.

Speaking after New Zealand's 78-0 win over Manu Samoa at Eden Park in Auckland yesterday, Hansen was asked about McKenzie's positional switch from fullback to first-five for the Maori All Blacks' clash with the British and Irish Lions in Rotorua tonight.

"We have said publicly that we'd like him to play 10," Hansen said.