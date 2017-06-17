'We'd like him to play 10' – Steve Hansen hints at Damian McKenzie shifting to first-five

Source:
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has dropped the biggest hint yet as to the playing future of Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie.
Speaking after New Zealand's 78-0 win over Manu Samoa at Eden Park in Auckland yesterday, Hansen was asked about McKenzie's positional switch from fullback to first-five for the Maori All Blacks' clash with the British and Irish Lions in Rotorua tonight.
"We have said publicly that we'd like him to play 10," Hansen said.
"Coops (Maori All Blacks coach Colin Cooper) has worked in very closely with us, he understand where we think Damian's long term future is."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport