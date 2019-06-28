'We'd have no sponsors' - Rugby Australia reveals consequences of keeping Israel Folau

The chairman of Rugby Australia has revealed that keeping Israel Folau could have had dire consequences for the game across the Tasman, with sponsors threatening to pull support if the disgraced star wasn't sacked.

With the legal dispute between Folau and his former employers now destined for the courts following yesterday's breakdown in talks, RA chairman Cameron Clyne spoke with the Sydney Moring Herald, opening up on the implications of the former Wallaby's homophobic social media outbursts.

Your playlist will load after this ad

While a lengthy legal battle isn't ideal for Clyne and Rugby Australia, taking no action against Folau would have seen a boycott from the game's backers, he said.

"[The alternative] would be that we'd have no sponsors at all because no sponsor has indicated they would be willing to be associated with social media posts of that sort and that includes government, because we've also heard from them," Clyne said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"We would also potentially be in litigation with employees who are gay and who would say we're not providing a work place that is safe or respectful.

"Since this issue has emerged I've asked those who've said we should have taken a different response to suggest what that alternative was and so far no one has been able to do that."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Folau meanwhile, says he wants an apology from Rugby Australia, as well as an admission he's been sacked for his religious beliefs, something Clyne refutes.

"I'm not sure exactly what we're apologising for, I don't quite understand that request."