TODAY |

Weakened Springboks too good for Australia, claim Rugby Championship opening win

AAP
More From
Rugby

The Wallabies' Ellis Park hoodoo has continued with a 35-17 loss to South Africa in their Rugby Championship opener.

Australia were looking for their first win in Johannesburg since 1963 and with the Springboks fielding a weakened side, had a golden opportunity.

But despite some strong individual performances, again they fell short.

Springboks livewire halfback Herschel Jantjies scored a try in each half in a memorable Test debut.

The Wallabies were in the hunt early but two blown tries in the first half proved crucial.

They trailed 14-10 at halftime after a try by backrower Lukhan Salakaia-Loto was denied after the last pass from Samu Kerevi was ruled forward.

Winger Dane Hayley-Petty, who scored their opening try, could have added a second and given his team the lead but fumbled the ball over the line as he dived on it.

Skipper Michael Hooper then bizarrely turned down a penalty kick from right in front of the sticks which would have closed the gap to just one point.

While behind on the scoreboard there was a lot to like about the Wallabies first half, with the excellent defence and some creative attack that challenged the Springboks when they went wide.

But the second half didn't go to plan, with Australia losing veteran prop James Slipper to a head knock which gave rookie Harry Johnson-Holmes his first cap.

Fellow prop Taniela Tupou was then yellow-carded for a dangerous clean-out and momentum swung back with the home side.

Winger S'busiso Nkosi touched down before Jantjies snatched the ball from the back of the ruck and darted down the sideline to score with the conversion pushing the lead out to 28-10.

Wallabies veteran Kurtley Beale showed some neat footwork to set up a try for Bernard Foley but the home side were in full control.

They added their fifth of the night after full time through Cobus Reinach for a convincing win.

Your playlist will load after this ad

South Africa overpowered the Wallabies 35-17 in Johannesburg. Source: SKY
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Brodie Retallick runs against Argentina
LIVE: All Blacks being made to work in tough season opener against Argentina
2
Taniela Tupou took out his opponent with a dangerous tackle after the whistle.
Wallabies' Tongan Thor yellow carded for cheap shot on Springboks opposite
3
Noeline Taurua's side claimed a thrilling 47-45 semi-final win in Liverpool.
Silver Ferns topple hosts England to book spot in Netball World Cup final
4
South Africa overpowered the Wallabies 35-17 in Johannesburg.
Weakened Springboks too good for Australia, claim Rugby Championship opening win
5
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by 1 NEWS’ Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: World Cup countdown begins, All Blacks stats-attack and Scotty storms out
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
1 NEWS

All Blacks' rookies have 'stepped up really well' to face Argentina, says captain Cane
Jordie Barrett. Hurricanes v Highlanders, Super Rugby. Wellington, New Zealand. Friday 8 March 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Jordie Barrett to reject other Super Rugby sides to stay with Hurricanes - report
03:57
The former Black Fern has plenty of experience on the rugby pitch.

Bex Mahoney named as first female to referee a Ranfurly Shield game
01:49
The Samoan Pacific Nations squad has been training in Auckland this week, bringing together players from far and wide, including a new breed of Aussies.

Manu Samoa inadvertently given a helping hand from Australia before RWC