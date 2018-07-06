'We weren't far off' - Highlanders unlucky against Crusaders, says coach

The Highlanders are being urged to keep their heads up by coach Aaron Mauger, following their 45-22 mauling at the hands of the Crusaders in Christchurch last night.

After suffering defeat against the Chiefs in Fiji last week, the Highlanders slipped to a 45-22 loss for the second week in a row, overpowered by a Crusaders side looking towards a tilt at back to back Super Rugby titles.

Speaking after the match however, Mauger insisted that the scoreline flattered the Cantabrians, and that his side put up more of a fight than the result suggested.

"I think you look at the scoreboard and it's a little bit flattering . . . but that's what the Crusaders do," Mauger said post-match.

"They're on top of the table for good reason.

"Look, there's a lot of that performance we can be really proud of . . . we just feel like we weren't far off at all.

"The Crusaders are a very clinical side and I thought they had a couple of opportunities and that was the difference in the end. They picked on a couple of defensive connections at critical times. That's the best side in the competition doing what they do."