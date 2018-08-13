We were lucky to win the Bledisloe last year, All Blacks star Ben Smith says

The All Blacks culture has become the envy of professional sports teams around the world – and it appears that there is no job too small for coach Steve Hansen either.
Sonny Bill Williams shared a photo on Twitter of a grinning Hansen reaching into the sink while finishing up doing the dishes.
“Who would’ve thought the @AllBlacks coach would be doing my dishes one day- had to get a pic of it hahaha nice to know coach didn’t grow up with a dishwasher,” he wrote as the caption.
The All Blacks are in Sydney preparing for the opening Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies at ANZ Stadium.
All Blacks hooker Dane Coles is putting in the hard yards ahead of a possible return to the pitch, going through a hulking set of squats as his teammates hit the gym in Sydney today.
Having missed all of this season's Super Rugby competition with the Hurricanes, Coles is looking to get himself back to match fitness for the Rugby Championship.
Coles last took the field in November against France in Paris but his game was cut short due to an ACL injury.
The knee injury came after the Hurricanes skipper had already been dealing with concussion issues earlier that year, resulting in him missing the entire British and Irish Lions Tour series.
To make matters worse, the 31-year-old was then hit with a calf injury following surgery on his injured knee which saw any chances of a return for the Hurricanes this year ruled out.