'We were fat and slow last year' – Dane Coles raring to go for new Super Rugby season

Hurricanes captain Dane Coles is after an improvement from his side going into the opening round of Super Rugby later this week, with his side travelling to Japan.

The Hurricanes skipper is targeting an improved start to the competition after last year, when his side take on the Sunwolves in Japan.
Source: 1 NEWS

The defending champions were famously criticised after their opening round against the Brumbies in 2016, with Australian commentator Phil Kearns labelling the team overweight.

With the 2017 season drawing nearer, Coles assured media that his side was ready for a good start to what will be an important season.

"The boys are in a pretty good space," Coles told 1 NEWS.

"It's probably the fittest I've seen the team coming back, but that doesn't mean anything.

"We were fat and slow last season and managed to do something," Coles joked.

The defending champions begin their season on February 25 against the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

