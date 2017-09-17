 

'We were brutal today' – Wayne Smith beams after All Blacks' defensive shutout

All Blacks defensive coach Wayne Smith has praised his side's effort in keeping the Springboks scoreless in the 57-0 thrashing of South Africa in Albany.

The defence coach was proud of his team after the 57-0 win over South Africa.
The All Blacks were ruthless in both attack and defence, scoring almost at will while shutting the Springboks out completely.

"Defence is pretty easy when your forwards are playing like that!" Smith said after the match.

"The Boks played with a lot of heart, but our forwards were outstanding."

"We were brutal today in defence, and we were brutal in attack and the two things go together."

The victory was Smith's last match with the All Blacks on home soil, with the veteran coach standing down from his post at the end of the Rugby Championship.

