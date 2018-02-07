'We want to win' – Hurricanes set sights on Brisbane Tens title

The Hurricanes won't just be at this weekend's Brisbane Tens to make up the numbers, winger Julian Savea says, with the Super Rugby side looking to add another trophy to their collection.

After losing in last year's tournament semi-finals to the Crusaders, Savea says his side are looking to improve their showing, finding the winning touch before the start of this year's Super Rugby season.

"The expectation is to go out there and do our best," Savea told media today.

"We're all competitive, so we want to win."

Savea also said that the presence of youngsters in the side will only help the Hurricanes' charge to the title.

"We've got a lot of young boys, and some experience like myself."