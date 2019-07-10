'We want to be part of the solution' – Ian Foster on Sevu Reece's controversial All Blacks selection

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster has weighed in on the recent controversy around the selection of Crusaders winger Sevu Reece, saying that it's their job to turn him into the best person he can be.

Reece, 22, was a controversial selection in the All Blacks' squad for the opening two Rugby Championship Tests, having been charged with assaulting his partner last year.

Coach Steve Hansen attempted to justify the selection late last week, copping criticism for his attitude towards domestic violence.

Fronting media this afternoon, Foster opened up about the All Blacks' perspective on Reece's situation.

"We understand there's been some reaction," Foster said.

"I think Steve's done a great job of explaining our position. I know some of it's been interpreted one way, but I know that he's clarified that.

"As far as we're concerned, we've made an informed decision with all the facts we've got, and are really confident that we're on the right track with him."

Foster continued to say that he hopes Reece's involvement in the All Blacks will build character, looking to move on from his past mistakes.

"High pressure environments often reveal character. Players come in and get put under a lot of stress.

"Our job - with all our players - is to look at everyone as an individual, and to help them grow as people, and as rugby players. Nothing's changed for us.

"It's obviously caused a discussion, but I think Steve's been brave enough to have a good conversation about it.

"I don't think we've tried to avoid it, and we do want to be part of a solution.

"We're not a perfect organisation, but I haven't met too many that are filled with perfect people."