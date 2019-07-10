TODAY |

'We want to be part of the solution' – Ian Foster on Sevu Reece's controversial All Blacks selection

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster has weighed in on the recent controversy around the selection of Crusaders winger Sevu Reece, saying that it's their job to turn him into the best person he can be.

Reece, 22, was a controversial selection in the All Blacks' squad for the opening two Rugby Championship Tests, having been charged with assaulting his partner last year.

Coach Steve Hansen attempted to justify the selection late last week, copping criticism for his attitude towards domestic violence.

Today, he clarified his comments.

Fronting media this afternoon, Foster opened up about the All Blacks' perspective on Reece's situation.

"We understand there's been some reaction," Foster said.

"I think Steve's done a great job of explaining our position. I know some of it's been interpreted one way, but I know that he's clarified that.

"As far as we're concerned, we've made an informed decision with all the facts we've got, and are really confident that we're on the right track with him."

Foster continued to say that he hopes Reece's involvement in the All Blacks will build character, looking to move on from his past mistakes.

"High pressure environments often reveal character. Players come in and get put under a lot of stress.

"Our job - with all our players - is to look at everyone as an individual, and to help them grow as people, and as rugby players. Nothing's changed for us.

"It's obviously caused a discussion, but I think Steve's been brave enough to have a good conversation about it.

"I don't think we've tried to avoid it, and we do want to be part of a solution.

"We're not a perfect organisation, but I haven't met too many that are filled with perfect people."

Now with the All Blacks after the Crusaders' Super Rugby title win, Reece is currently with the All Blacks preparing for their Rugby Championship opening Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The winger's first international call-up has caused a stir. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:07
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes at the Cricket World Cup to get a better understanding of the Indian superstar.
India's media analyse the swagger radiating from Virat Kohli - 'Two more games and he's got immortality'
2
"You don't need a team of all stars, you want one that works well together," associate professor Tania Cassidy says.
Academic challenges NZ Rugby to focus more on character than performance when selecting All Blacks
3
Prudence Fowler, 16, is being hailed as the next Sarah Ulmer.
'I like to be the best' - Kiwi teen out to dominate after career-threatening tumour
4
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen clarifies domestic violence comments in wake of Sevu Reece selection controversy
5
The Warriors winger says he knows he grounded the ball in the close win over the Knights, despite what the officials think.
NRL referees in charge of Warriors' controversy-filled win over Knights axed
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
The Jaguares celebrate their win over the Hurricanes

'Our country's proud' - Jaguares reflect on dream season
00:58
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.

Steve Hansen under fire for justifying Sevu Reece's domestic violence charge
01:32
After winning a third straight title, the Crusaders want more silverware in the years to come.

Crusaders confident of continuing Super Rugby dominance: 'The dynasty doesn’t finish here'
00:36
The long-serving flanker is saying goodbye after last night's final win.

Humble Matt Todd plays down Crusaders exit: 'Get around everyone and celebrate them'