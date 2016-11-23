'We want him...He has a long future here' - Crusaders hope Israel Dagg stays in NZ

Crusaders assistant coach Leon MacDonald has urged All Black Israel Dagg to turn down lucrative overseas offers to remain with New Zealand Rugby.

With fellow All Blacks Aaron Cruden and Charlie Faumuina among those to take up big money moves to European clubs, Dagg is yet to give an indication as to where his future lies.

However, MacDonald remains confident that the 61-Test veteran will choose to stay on home shores.

"He (Dagg) has performed year after year with the Crusaders, and I think the season been (in 2016) was probably one of his best seasons ever in the black jersey," MacDonald told Fairfax.

"We want him to be here for as long as he can be. We will do everything we can to make sure he is here."

Dagg reinvented himself as a marauding right winger in 2016, having spent the majority of his career playing at fullback - a utility that has earned him recognition from the All Blacks' coaches.

Yet, while Dagg would undoubtedly be a big loss for both club and country, MacDonald understands the 28-year-old's predicament of choosing to take the financial security on offer in Europe.

"It is a massive decision, it takes time and you do have to give him space," MacDonald said.

"I am sure if he did decide to leave, it would be very hard to leave this place because he is very passionate about it. But I am pretty confident that he has a long future here."