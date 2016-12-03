'We want to get better' - Eddie Jones predicts big 2017 for English rugby

Eddie Jones insists he is more focused on helping England progress as a team than protecting his unbeaten record as head coach.



The Australian has won 13 successive matches since replacing Stuart Lancaster in November 2015, including a Six Nations grand slam and a 3-0 series whitewash against his home country.



When asked about his main objective for 2017, Jones told Sky Sports News: "That we keep improving every game.



"Sooner or later we are going to lose a game and losing a game is not the end of the world. It's a great learning experience and when we lose a game, it's going to be part of their learning experience.



"We want to get better as a team and our aim is to peak for the World Cup (in 2019)."



Jones also believes his decision to hand the captaincy to New Zealand-born hooker Dylan Hartley has been vindicated.



"After I decided it was going to by Dylan, I was 100 per cent sure that he was going to do a good job," he added.

