'We want to get better' - Eddie Jones predicts big 2017 for English rugby

Eddie Jones insists he is more focused on helping England progress as a team than protecting his unbeaten record as head coach.

The Australian has won 13 successive matches since replacing Stuart Lancaster in November 2015, including a Six Nations grand slam and a 3-0 series whitewash against his home country.

When asked about his main objective for 2017, Jones told Sky Sports News: "That we keep improving every game.

"Sooner or later we are going to lose a game and losing a game is not the end of the world. It's a great learning experience and when we lose a game, it's going to be part of their learning experience.

"We want to get better as a team and our aim is to peak for the World Cup (in 2019)."

Jones also believes his decision to hand the captaincy to New Zealand-born hooker Dylan Hartley has been vindicated.

"After I decided it was going to by Dylan, I was 100 per cent sure that he was going to do a good job," he added.

"How good a job, I didn't know. He's a committed guy, he's a driven guy and he's certainly shown that."

