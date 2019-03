The Blues are refusing to blame their most recent Super Rugby defeat on the tragic passing of prop Mike Tamoaieta, having fallen 23-19 to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires this morning.

Winless so far in Super Rugby this season, things got even worse for the Blues on their trip to Argentina, learning of the 23-year old prop's sudden death on the eve of their clash with the Jaguares.

Speaking to media after this morning's loss, assistant coach Tom Coventry said that the Blues were beaten by the better side, refusing to lay any blame on the horrible news delivered before matchday.

"It was a devastating. It was a tough day," Coventry said.

"We spoke about Mikey and reminisced about him and our team and how influential he's been.

"We tried to leave the emotion out but we were very aware and tried to perform for him. I don't think it had a big impact on the way we played which was more about our structure and various times just being unable to nail the key moments."

Coventry also said that the Blues will honour Tamoaieta, with their next match against the Sunwolves being played at his North Harbour home ground.

"We'll get home and give Mikey a good farewell during the course of the week.