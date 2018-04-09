'We respect each other' - David Pocock, Israel Folau work through differences at Wallabies camp after anti-gay social media posts

Israel Folau has revealed Wallabies teammate David Pocock initiated their chat following his controversial comments about the gay community.



Israel Folau. Source: Photosport

Despite the pair having very different world views, Folau doesn't believe it will have any impact on or off the field as the Wallabies gear up to play Ireland in a three-Test series starting this weekend.



The NSW Waratahs star drew the ire of many in the sporting world following his Instagram comment that said God's plan for gay people was "hell".



He met with Rugby Australia, where he told boss Raelene Castle that he wouldn't be backing down from his outspoken ways, but wasn't reprimanded.



Pocock's views on homosexuality couldn't be more different after stating he wouldn't marry his partner Emma until same-sex marriage was made legal in Australia.



Folau revealed the pair were "100 per cent" behind each other after talking during a meeting of Wallabies players on the Gold Coast in May.



Source: Breakfast

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika had previously mentioned the pair had spoken but didn't go into any detail.



"There's nothing personal towards each other," Folau said in Brisbane on Sunday.



"I'm looking forward to seeing him when (the Brumbies players in the Australian squad) get into camp.



"We're both grown men and talk about things openly. We just had an open chat about our different beliefs.



"We respect each other. It doesn't change the way we feel about each other.



"It won't change anything when we step out onto the field. I'll be there to cover him and same with him. We're 100 per cent behind each other."

The sentiment was backed up by Pocock.

David Pocock of the Brumbies. Source: Photosport

"[Folau and I] hold very different views on Christian theology and eschatology and we've spoken about that.

"Absolutely [we can play together]; I've got family who have those views and we've had it out over the years," Pocock said, speaking about Folau's posts for the first time.

"The bottom line is they're family. You talk about it in a civil way... and when you do that you realise we've got far more common ground than we have in difference of belief.

"I just don't see who wins if we aren't able to relate to each other as humans and keep talking about things rather than having these really nasty polarising debates to decide who is and isn't part of our tribe based on their beliefs.

"We all lose something when we aren't able to engage with people just because we disagree on something."

Folau also said he is "more than happy" to speak to other teammates who have any questions about his beliefs.



"I think there's a whole lot of respect in the team and that's what I like about the team. We're in it together as one," Folau said.

