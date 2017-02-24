'We really appreciate your help, a little gift from us' – Crusaders give heroic Port Hills firefighters tickets for Brumbies match
Have a great night, firefighters – you deserve it.
Rural fire officer Rob Hands gave the Crusaders some advice as coach Scott Robertson donated 400 match tickets to Christchurch firefighters who battled Port Hills blaze.
