'We probably got our flair from mum' – Barrett siblings take cheeky dig at old man Kevin

The skills and tricks displayed by siblings Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett have nothing to with father and Taranaki legend Kevin, according to the trio.

When asked about their undeniable rugby heritage today, Beauden was quick to single out mum Robyn for their prowess on the field.

"The speed comes from mum, the size and the work rate would come from dad," Beauden said.

"Mum was a talented athlete herself."