'We picked them apart' - Steve Hansen pleased with All Blacks' second half demolition job over France

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says he's content with his side's second half performance, having come away with an emphatic 52-11 victory over France at Eden Park.

After a poor first half that saw the All Blacks trail 11-8 at halftime, Hansen's men exploded into life in the second spell, with 44 unanswered points as France had no answer.

Speaking after the match, Hansen was frank about what he'd witnessed from his team.

"I thought that last 10 minutes before halftime, we started to understand what we had to do, which was look after the football and go forward and try and go through them a wee bit, rather than go around them," he said.

"Then we just quietly talked amongst ourselves, and continued to want to do that, and had a bit of a plan on how we were going to do that.