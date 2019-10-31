'We owe them a good send-off' – All Blacks targeting farewell victory for leaving legends

With one game left in 2019, the All Blacks are looking for one final victory to honour their departing veterans.

Heading into tomorrow night's Rugby World Cup third place playoff against Wales in Tokyo, All Blacks stalwarts like Kieran Read, Ryan Crotty, Ben Smith and Matt Todd will all be playing for the last time in the black jersey.

Sonny Bill Williams is also potentially playing his last Test, yet to announce his future plans, although heavily linked to Canadian rugby league side, Toronto Wolfpack.

Fronting media this afternoon though, two returning players - Aaron Smith and Richie Mo'unga, - made it clear that tomorrow night's match will see the All Blacks give everything for a memorable send off to those leaving.

"We're at a stage now where we're really excited," said Mo'unga.

"Just certainly grateful for the chance to put the jersey on again, and obviously [it's] the last time some of the boys will put the jersey on.

"It's a great time to be excited to send them out the way they should be."

Smith, 30, has played his entire All Blacks career alongside captain Read, and countless Tests alongside the other departees, also eager to send them off in style.

"We've got some quality men finishing or leaving," Smith told media.