'We need to win', says Blues captain as team eyes making Super Rugby playoffs

Forget other results, forget equations, forget bonus points - the Blues are keeping it simple when it comes to how they see their attempts at making the Super Rugby playoffs for the first time in eight years.

"We need to win."

That's the outlook of captain Blake Gibson with three rounds left in the regular season and the Blues sitting four points outside the top eight.

"It's pretty obvious we need to win the next three games. We know that and it starts this week," Gibson said today.

This week the Auckland side host the Bulls in their final game at Eden Park for the season, with the team holding next to no chance of claiming home advantage for a hopeful quarter-final appearance.

Gibson said the team knows what they need to do this week after their narrow loss to the competition-leading Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday.

"We're confident in our ability. It's just executing those little moments. We were pretty good in most areas last weekend [in loss to Crusaders in Christchurch], it was just executing the kicking game in the wet."

Coach Leon MacDonald said the Bulls won't be an easy first step though.

"We understand the importance of the [Bulls] game and the consequences if we don't get the result," MacDonald said.

"We've got to learn to win the games when the pressure is on."

MacDonald was asked if the team is looking past the game though with playoffs in mind.

"The coaches do, the players don't," he said.

"We want to be well prepared for the following week but for the players it's very much get the job done at home this week."

After the Bulls game, the Blues wrap up their regular season on the road against the Reds and Hurricanes.

    With three rounds left, the Auckland franchise sit four points outside the top eight.
