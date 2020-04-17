'We need them' - Wales' Kiwi coach optimistic All Blacks homecoming can go ahead

After taking over as Wales' coach from compatriot Warren Gatland, Kiwi Wayne Pivac is having to wait for his homecoming to face the All Blacks.

After just four Tests with Wales this year, coronavirus' decimation of sport is now seeing Pivac out of action. Pivac's squad isn't immune to the effects of Covid-19.

"It's ripping through the communities here," Pivac told 1 NEWS.

"At the moment we've had two or three cases that I'm aware of within our squad."

Those players have all recovered. However, the financial affects of no rugby are already taking their toll. Pivac along with the rest of Wales' management are taking a 25 per cent pay cut, although the playing squad won't be affected.

Those financial woes have been seen throughout the game, with World Rugby expected to reveal their plans to restart the game in coming weeks. With a restart to Test rugby at the moment on the table, Wales is initially scheduled to face the All Blacks in July.

Pivac is wanting to see those Tests go ahead for the good of the game, as well as his Kiwi coaching homecoming.

"I don't think anyone wants these games to be cancelled, we need them to be played.