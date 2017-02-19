 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Rugby


'We are miles behind' - ex-Fiji sevens coach says rugby players lacking skill

Former Fiji sevens coach Ben Ryan has declared that rugby players are "miles behind" other sports in terms of skill level compared to other professional sports.

Ben Ryan

Writing for his personal website, Ryan stated that rugby union was lacking when it comes to players' skill level, with American sports leading the way around the globe.

"When you compare rugby XVs skills at the highest levels to other professional sports - particularly in the USA - then we are miles behind," Ryan wrote.

"Take the NBA (National Basketball Association). Every attempted shot is technically on the money. Every single one."

"Watch them play or train, and you will see the same exacting technique that has been practised ad nauseam."

Ryan, 45, famously led Fiji to their first ever Olympic gold medal with the Fiji sevens side at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and has been the driving force behind a campaign for a Fijian Super Rugby side.

"We are still a very young professional sport in comparative terms, and I would say that our pass, catch and tackling skills are no more advanced than those playing the game 30-40 years ago," he added.

"If the skill sets aren't encouraged to improve across the board, then the game will become less accurate and based more on size and strength than skills and technique. That would only lead to a dilution of the sport."

Ryan is now on board as a consultant with Wales during their Six Nations campaign. 

