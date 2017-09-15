'We love giving back to the community' – Ofa Tu'ungafasi on All Blacks' skills day

Source:
All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi says that the team are happy to give back to their fans, at a skills day for school kids in Auckland today.
Tu'ungafasi was just one of the All Blacks on show, as the team helped develop skills of some of their biggest fans at Auckland's Government House.
"We love doing this sort of stuff, giving back to the community," Tu'ungafasi told 1 NEWS.
"We were once in these little kids' shoes, happy and looking forward to seeing the stars coming into our schools."
