 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'We know that he's versatile' - Kiwi Jared Payne hoping to cement fullback spot for Lions

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealander Jared Payne can push his claim to play fullback in the British and Irish Lions Test team when the tourists face the Highlanders in Dunedin.

British and Irish Lions centre Jared Payne dives over for a try which was disallowed

British and Irish Lions centre Jared Payne dives over for a try which was disallowed

Source: Photosport

Payne will wear No.15 in tonight's fourth tour match, his second start after a curtailed run at centre against the Blues.

Fullback test selection is up in the air following a nasty injury suffered by front-runner Stuart Hogg early in the win over the Crusaders.

Hogg ran into team-mate Conor Murray's elbow while chasing a kick, forcing him from the game for concussion testing.

The collision also gashed his cheek, a cut which is being assessed by medical staff and is considered bad enough that it could end the flying Scotsman's tour prematurely.

Gatland could have turned to Welsh specialist fullback Leigh Halfpenny, who has only played once on tour, to face the Highlanders.

Instead, he whistled up adopted Irishman Payne, whose versatility has been proven in 20 Tests and during a six-season first class tenure in New Zealand before joining Ulster in 2011.

Gatland is keen to see a full run from Payne, who lasted 47 minutes against the Blues before exiting with a tight calf.

"We knew in that first game, he wasn't going to get 80 minutes," Gatland said.

"It's just about giving him a little bit longer time on the field. We know that he's versatile."

Gatland's other Test fullback options are also allrounders.

Welshman Liam Williams played on the wing against the Crusaders but it was Anthony Watson who was introduced in that role for 60 minutes when Hogg departed.

Primarily a winger, Watson impressed Gatland although the coach felt he could have run with more conviction at times.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
It was not like anything we've seen. But as time ticked down, there was nothing either crew could do.

LIVE: Wind picks up over seven knots, Team NZ poised to take on Artemis in decisive race seven

00:23
2
The All Blacks' newest recruit is pushing for a spot in the side for Test series against the Lions.

Watch: Hulking All Black Ngani Laumape put himself through gruelling chin-ups routine


00:30
3
It was not like anything we've seen. But as time ticked down, there was nothing either crew could do.

Video: ROBBED! Team NZ leads down leg four, then wind vanishes leaving boats stuck in bizarre scenes

00:34
4
Southern Steel netball players were thought to be caught up in the crash in Christchurch today.

New video shows vehicle lying on its side and people huddled on roadside after crash involving Southern Steel netball team

03:45
5
Rugby-mad teen Lucy Cahill was told she’s too young for seniors rugby and too old to play against the boys at club level.

Rugby mad teenage girls have nowhere to play until Canterbury Rugby fronts up with new initiative

00:30
It was not like anything we've seen. But as time ticked down, there was nothing either crew could do.

LIVE: Wind picks up over seven knots, Team NZ poised to take on Artemis in decisive race seven

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

02:09
The Prime Minister has blasted the Labour Party's plan to dramatically cut migrant numbers, saying IT, construction and other industries will suffer.

Bill English slams Labour's likely migration cut as likely to choke growth

The Prime Minister says industries like IT and construction would suffer from a lack of workers.

00:51

Watch: Intrepid Jack Tame does his bit for food waste by eating the head of a lamb

Jack said he felt like a salad for his next meal after trying a lamb's head in Istanbul

00:47
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

"It was definitely my stuff up," said Burling.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ