'We knew we had to take them on up front' - Highlanders turn the tables on Lions with dominant pack effort

The Highlanders did a number on the British and Irish Lions, scoring a try off a brilliant well-worked line-out maul, the type of rugby manoeuvre the Lions are typically known for.

It is back to the drawing board for Warren Gatland and his team after they suffered their second loss of their tour of New Zealand in Dunedin last night against the resolute Highlanders, 23-22.

Highlanders' hooker Liam Coltman came up trumps for his Super Rugby team, scoring a crucial try in the 60th minute off a line-out maul.

The humble hooker credited his team-mates and said he was lucky to have been at the right place at the right time.

"Pretty happy, felt the boys doing their job upfront and then it peeled the right way," said Coltman.

"I was just lucky enough to have the ball at the back."

In the later stages of the match when the Lions needed a surge of energy from their bench players, it was the Highlanders reserve pack that stepped up.

In the 75th minute the Highlanders pack won their side a crucial penalty, screwing the scrum and pushing the Lions back.

"They're a big pack, we knew we had to take them on upfront and we did that."

The penalty ultimately won them the match with Marty Banks stepping up to slot the winning three points for the Highlanders.

Coltman said the win was a huge moment in his rugby career, but doesn't quite top his side's 2015 Super Rugby title win.

"It's different but it is still right up there, the crowd out there tonight was absolutely unbelievable.

"The noise in the stadium you couldn't hear any of the line-out calls at all."