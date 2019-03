Just when they needed it, the Sunwolves gave themselves and Japanese rugby a significant boost.

The Tokyo-based team claimed its first away win in Super Rugby, and arguably its biggest success since joining the tournament in 2016, with a shock 30-15 victory at the two-time champion Chiefs.

The Sunwolves' win — a seventh in just over three seasons in Super Rugby — might yet help Japan's representative retain its place in the southern hemisphere competition with its worth to the long-term future of the tournament under scrutiny.

It's also bound to spark excitement at home for Japan's Rugby World Cup at the end of the year, the first time the showpiece has been held outside Western Europe, Australasia and South Africa.

The Sunwolves have a cosmopolitan team, infused with New Zealand, Australian, South African and Pacific Island players. But it was Japan flanker Shuhei Matsuhashi who set them on the way to their win over the Chiefs in Hamilton with the first of their three tries. His score came inside two minutes.

Sunwolves flanker Shuhei Matsuhashi scores against the Chiefs Source: Photosport

Tongan-born lock Uwe Helu, another Japan international, and South African winger Gerhard van den Heever also crossed to end a run of 24 away games without a win for the Sunwolves.

The Sunwolves and the Chiefs went into the match winless this season, with the Chiefs coming off a 54-17 loss to the ACT Brumbies.

The Chiefs, with All Blacks Brodie Retallick in the second row and Damian McKenzie at flyhalf, set out to atone but were overwhelmed by a Sunwolves team which led 23-3 at halftime.