'We just need to be tidier' - Crusaders not a dirty side, says assistant coach

Despite having All Blacks props Joe Moody and Owen Franks suspended for this week's Super Rugby clash with the Hurricanes, the Crusaders are not a dirty side, assistant coach Brad Mooar says.

Owen Franks of the Crusaders warms up during the Super Rugby match, Crusaders V Sunwolves, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 21st April 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

The Crusaders will face the Hurricanes without two All Black props after Owen Franks was suspended.

Both Moody and Franks have been handed separate two week bans for striking charges, with Moody stood down following an elbow to Waratahs second-five Kurtley Beale, while Franks was found guilty of a similar charge against Blues hooker James Parsons at Eden Park last weekend.

Speaking yesterday, assistant coach Mooar insists that his side are not dirty players.

"We don't want anyone going through the judicial process and subsequently having suspensions," he said.

"It's a scenario we have to deal with now and we just need to be tidier around those areas and make sure we don't put ourselves in the position of having to go to the judiciary and going through that process."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen also weighed in on Franks and Moody's disciplinary issues, saying that the pair needed to "give themselves a wee uppercut and get on with it."

Crusaders

